STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysuru man with no travel history tests positive

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka stood at 55 on Thursday, with four new cases being reported.

Published: 27th March 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference to announce a `1.7 lakh crore relief package for poor during the coronavirus lockdown, at National Media Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: Karnataka recorded its first case of COVID-19 in a patient without any travel history abroad or contact with any person who had returned from abroad and had tested positive. This comes even as the Union Health Ministry on Thursday claimed that there has been no solid evidence so far of community transmission of the disease in India. The ministry also said the infection appears to be relatively stabilising, considering the rate at which it is increasing.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka stood at 55 on Thursday, with four new cases being reported. Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said Patient-52, a resident of Mysuru, is currently being treated at a designated hospital in the district.

“Patient 52 has no travel history. He was with the quality assurance section of a pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud and has been in contact with many healthcare professionals. A detailed investigation is underway. Seven of his primary contacts have been traced and are under home quarantine,” the Health and Family Welfare Department said in a statement. Asked if this indicates community transmission of the pandemic, which is Stage-3, Health Department Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey denied it and said the patient had met many people.

On why testing was done on a person with no travel history, Dr Prakash Kumar B G, Joint Director, Communicable Diseases, told TNIE, “He had bilateral pneumonia which is why he was tested as per revised guidelines of the Union Government.” Meanwhile, Nanjangud MLA Harshavardhan, in a social media post, said the pharmaceutical unit in Nanjangud has been shut down. “The entire factory and surrounding areas will be sanitised,” he said. As of March 26, three positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mysuru district.

The number of those under home isolation has jumped from 321 to 896 in the last three days. A 70-year-old woman from Chikkaballapur district (Patient 53), who died at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru on March 24, becoming the state’s second fatality, had a history of travel to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, and had arrived in India on March 14. The last rites were conducted as per the Centre’s guidelines. A 64-year-old man (Patient 54), of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, had a history of travel to France. He arrived in India on March 1 and later travelled to Himachal Pradesh, Puttaparthi and reached Bengaluru on March 21. A 45-year-old from Bengaluru, who works as a security guard, has been identified as Patient 55. He is a contact of Patient 25, a 51-year-old male from Bengaluru who went to London and returned on March 13.

Meanwhile, the State Government has begun sticking boards in front of people’s homes to indicate that they are home-quarantined. This is done so that neighbours do not step into the houses and to ensure that the isolated person is aware of the rules. Home Quarantine Enforcement squads quarantined 42 people on Wednesday based on public complaints.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp