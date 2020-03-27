Residents fear foreign returnees

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Several people in Belagavi are now suspecting their neighbours to be COVID-19 positive, after travelling abroad recently. In one of the incidents, Suresh (name changed), a resident of Jakkin Honda in Belagavi, along with a few more residents of his apartment, approached TNIE.

He said, as many as five families residing in his apartment, recently returned from abroad. Residents are now afraid to step out of their houses. When contacted, the authorities concerned said that the district administration has the details of people who travelled abroad and have been monitoring their activities.