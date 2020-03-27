Stray dogs kill spotted deer in forest

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forest staffers on Thursday found a pack of canines feeding on the leftover of a spotted deer near the boundary wall of the forest near Vishnuvardhan Samadhi (Abhiman studio) at Myallasandra, while patrolling. This raises a concern that wildlife in Turahalli state forest is facing a threat from stray dogs. Forest officials told TNIE that the dogs killed the deer two days back and the incident came to light only on Thursday.

“This is the first such case this year. A couple of incidents happened last year. The boundary wall is just 2 to 4 feet high and street dogs can easily jump over it. The forest patch inside is dry and deer come towards the boundary for food and water. Public and even BBMP contractors dump garbage near and inside the boundary wall and this attracts deer and street dogs,” Deputy Conservator of Forests (Bengaluru Urban) C Siddaramappa said. To address the issue, it has been decided to increase the height of the wall and keep more water bowls inside the forest so that wild animals do not have to stray out.

It is also decided to increase the number of staffers on patrol, forest officials said. The forest department is also in talks with the Bannerghatta Biological Park and the Zoo Authority of Karnataka to supply fodder so that deer are fed.

“This forest block is surrounded by human habitats. We are now working on how locals can be roped in as volunteers to ensure there are no untoward cases,” Siddaramappa said. Turahalli state forest is spread across 518 acres.