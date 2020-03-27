STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Stray dogs kill spotted deer in forest

It is also decided to increase the number of staffers on patrol, forest officials said.

Published: 27th March 2020 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forest staffers on Thursday found a pack of canines feeding on the leftover of a spotted deer near the boundary wall of the forest near Vishnuvardhan Samadhi (Abhiman studio) at Myallasandra, while patrolling. This raises a concern that wildlife in Turahalli state forest is facing a threat from stray dogs. Forest officials told TNIE that the dogs killed the deer two days back and the incident came to light only on Thursday.

“This is the first such case this year. A couple of incidents happened last year. The boundary wall is just 2 to 4 feet high and street dogs can easily jump over it. The forest patch inside is dry and deer come towards the boundary for food and water. Public and even BBMP contractors dump garbage near and inside the boundary wall and this attracts deer and street dogs,” Deputy Conservator of Forests (Bengaluru Urban) C Siddaramappa said. To address the issue, it has been decided to increase the height of the wall and keep more water bowls inside the forest so that wild animals do not have to stray out.

It is also decided to increase the number of staffers on patrol, forest officials said. The forest department is also in talks with the Bannerghatta Biological Park and the Zoo Authority of Karnataka to supply fodder so that deer are fed.

“This forest block is surrounded by human habitats. We are now working on how locals can be roped in as volunteers to ensure there are no untoward cases,” Siddaramappa said. Turahalli state forest is spread across 518 acres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp