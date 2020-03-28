Do not hug, kiss babies, ensure no relative is touching them, doctors advise new parents

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Friday, a 10-month-old baby boy from Dakshina Kannada, who had no history of travel to COVID-19-affected countries, was tested positive, raising an alarm among healthcare professionals, as there have been very few cases of babies being infected with coronavirus. Experts advised people to keep babies safe and away from relatives and friends.

Statistics from across the world reveals that even with underlying conditions, children appear to get a milder disease. In Korea, of the 9,000 COVID-19-positive people, only 1.1% were less than one-year-old. In Ireland, of 700 asymptotic kids screened, only three were tested positive. In Italy, of 400 children very few were affected and none needed admission. In China, one paediatric death was reported, but the infant also had abdominal sepsis.

Even with lesser number of infections in Karnataka, the one paediatric case has set off warning bells and doctors said that care should be taken to prevent transmission from the child to adults.

Dr Kishore Kumar, Founder-Chairman and Neonatologist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, said, “Cases from different countries show that there are minimal number of cases in children below 12 years. However, this does not mean they are safe as everyone can get the virus. The baby must have picked it up from Kerala which has reported many cases. New parents should not hug or kiss their babies or allow their relatives to touch them.”

Dr Prathap Chandra, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Indiranagar, said, “This virus has been kind to the young, but for the neonatal group, the severity is high. Parents should take extra care of babies that already have comorbid conditions and stay at home.”

Dr Sreenath Manikanti, Senior Consultant Pediatrician & Neonatologist and HoD, Fortis La Femme Hospital, Richmond Road, said, “The infection of the 10-month-old baby could be community transmission as there was no travel history. The mother can still continue breastfeeding the baby with all precautions like wearing a mask and remaining under quarantine. The child’s contact should be careful.”