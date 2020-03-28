STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Loan repayment: SHGs, farmers get three-month breather

On Friday, the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also decided to extend the deadline  to avail benefit of interest waiver on medium and long term agricultural loans to farmers.

Published: 28th March 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

CM BS Yediyurappa with DCMs Govind Karjol, Laxman Savadi, Dr Ashwath Narayan and other ministers maintain social distancing during a cabinet meeting at Conference hall, Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Friday| express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To provide much needed relief to farmers and members of Self Help Groups (SHG) who are finding it difficult to cope with the COVID-19 crisis and the lockdown to contain spread of the Coronavirus, the state government has deferred by three months the repayment of loans availed through cooperative societies.

On Friday, the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also decided to extend the deadline  to avail benefit of interest waiver on medium and long term agricultural loans to farmers. The deadline for farmers to pay the principal amount to avail the benefit of the scheme has been extended from March 31 to June end.

State government, through cooperative societies provides interest-free crop loan of upto Rs 3 lakh and Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh medium and long term loan for agricultural purposes at three per cent interest and also provides loan to women who are part of SHG.  According to the government order issued on Friday, it had received many petitions from farmers and the SHG members expressing difficulties in repaying loan installments due to the current situation.

In February this year the government had announced waiver of interest component of Rs 466 crore on Rs 560 crore loan availed by over 95,000 farmers from primary agricultural cooperatives and rural development banks for asset creation and income generation.

By mid-March, farmers had repaid Rs 60 crore principal amount and opposition Congress and the JDS had raised the issue in the legislative council and demanded extension of deadline to avail the benefit of interest waiver scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp