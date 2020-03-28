Loan repayment: SHGs, farmers get three-month breather

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To provide much needed relief to farmers and members of Self Help Groups (SHG) who are finding it difficult to cope with the COVID-19 crisis and the lockdown to contain spread of the Coronavirus, the state government has deferred by three months the repayment of loans availed through cooperative societies.

On Friday, the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also decided to extend the deadline to avail benefit of interest waiver on medium and long term agricultural loans to farmers. The deadline for farmers to pay the principal amount to avail the benefit of the scheme has been extended from March 31 to June end.

State government, through cooperative societies provides interest-free crop loan of upto Rs 3 lakh and Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh medium and long term loan for agricultural purposes at three per cent interest and also provides loan to women who are part of SHG. According to the government order issued on Friday, it had received many petitions from farmers and the SHG members expressing difficulties in repaying loan installments due to the current situation.

In February this year the government had announced waiver of interest component of Rs 466 crore on Rs 560 crore loan availed by over 95,000 farmers from primary agricultural cooperatives and rural development banks for asset creation and income generation.

By mid-March, farmers had repaid Rs 60 crore principal amount and opposition Congress and the JDS had raised the issue in the legislative council and demanded extension of deadline to avail the benefit of interest waiver scheme.