Over 1,000 stamped in Nanjangud

Coronavirus, Karnataka, Lockdown

A police personnel punishes violator of section 144 during day-2 of a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus in Hubballi, Karnataka. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Fear gripped the temple town of Nanjangud a day after an employee of a pharmaceutical company tested positive for the new coronavirus. The district administration deployed 20 doctors and paramedical staff to screen about 1,000 workers at the Nanjangud industrial area.

Sources said about 10 people, including colleagues of the pharmaceutical company employee were taken to KR hospital in Mysuru. They were advised home-quarantine. The man who tested positive for COVID-19 had come in contact with a foreign national at his home on the outskirts of Mysuru, sources said. As the news of the coronavirus case spread, landlords who rented outhouses to the employees of the pharmaceutical firm have become wary of their tenants.

The COVID-19 incident also promoted people in rural areas to shut down their villages for the rest of the world. At Chanagere village, the locals dug a trench across roads to block the entry of anyone from outside. While youths of Shiramali have been insisting on fellow villagers not to entertain anyone from outside, there were also reports of similar advice by locals at Chikkaberya village.

Meanwhile, Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of JSS mutt appealed to the public maintain social distance and take precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

COVID-19 Nanjangud Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
