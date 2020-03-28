STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Politicos do their bit to fight COVID-19 fallout

BJP leader PC Mohan, MLAs Priyank Kharge, Arvind Limbavali among others helping out the affected with funds

Coronavirus, Karnataka

A passenger being stamped after screening. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Whether it is a pledge from their Local Area Development (LAD) funds, or at their personal expenditure, or by mobilising funds through donors and contributors, politicians cutting across party lines are doing their bit to help citizens in the wake of COVID-19 spread. Bengaluru Central MP and BJP leader PC Mohan has pledged Rs 2 crore from his MPLAD funds to the government of Karnataka. The funds, the MP said are meant to be used for the purchase of emergency equipment including Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits, ventilators, N95 masks and other equipment for use in the COVID-19 ward at Victoria Hospital.

Chittapura MLA and former Congress minister Priyank Kharge on Friday sent essential items to Kalaburagi in wake of the 21-day lockdown, at his personal expense. Congress’ Kalaburagi unit handed over 2,500 gloves, 150 cans of floor cleaners, and 1,000 kg bleaching powder to the city commissioner on Friday.

Earlier last week, Kharge along with Congress MLA from Jewargi Dr Ajay Singh had handed over 11,000 masks to revenue officials, sanitation workers and policemen who maintain quarantine facilities apart from handing over 1,000 N95 masks to healthcare professionals in Kalaburagi.

BJP’s Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali too is spending money personally as well as mobilising funds from donors and party workers to provide essentials to some 11,000 families in his constituency. The MLA has started distributing 5 kg rice, 1 kg each of oil, toor dal, potato and onions along with spices to poor families. The MLA intends to continue the supply once every week ward-wise for the next three weeks.

COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
