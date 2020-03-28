Task Force wants PPE, test kits, pronto

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recently constituted COVID-19 Special Task Force for Karnataka, at its meeting on Friday, urged the government to procure personal protection equipment (PPE), testing kits, serological kits and N95 masks, as a measure of extra preparedness to handle the pandemic, which has claimed three lives in the state and infected 64 people as on Friday.

Ironically, China and South Korea are the largest exporters of PPE, medical kits and N95 masks.

According to sources, the waiting period for the procurement of medical equipment may take a week’s time because the queue for medical cargo from these countries is long. “The government is seized of the matter and is working on early procurement,” a well-placed source told TNIE.

The need for more serological kits has arisen after the central government on Friday decided to start antibody tests for coronavirus to confirm whether a person had viral infection before the 21-day lockdown, which began on March 24 midnight.

“The serological tests will help understand the impact of social distancing during the three-week lockdown. The incubation period of the virus is 14 days, but a majority of the patients have turned symptomatic in seven days,”he added.