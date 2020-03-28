Why people on streets despite lockdown, PM Modi asks BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to get updates on the COVID-19 situation in Karnataka.

The PM, who is monitoring the entire country, made a 15-minute call to Yediyurappa on Friday morning, and reportedly told him that in spite of the lockdown in Karnataka, people are still coming out in public places, which could be dangerous. He advised Yediyurappa to monitor them and also control movement.

Sources from the Chief Minister’s Office said that Modi also asked the CM about the measures being taken by the state government, and told him that there should be no mistake on the part of the government or CM in handling the situation. “Modi also directed the CM to look into the quarantine period of travellers and others, and ensure that it is effectively implemented,’’ sources said.

This apart, Modi said that district in-charge ministers should closely monitor their districts, especially those along the borders, which could lead to a spike in cases. “Modi also told Yediyurappa to instruct all legislators to sit in their constituencies and make sure people don’t step out. They have to monitor this closely,’’ sources said.

Modi also said that the state government should make sure that all facilities announced by the Union government reach the people of Karnataka, and that if the state needs any additional aid, the Centre is ready to help.