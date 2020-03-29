STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cooking, chores and workouts: How Mysureans make most of quarantine

I normally cycle for one hour and dedicate two hours to other fitness activities every day.

Published: 29th March 2020

Dr Gururaj Satyanarayan performs yoga with his children | EXPRESS

By K Rathna
Express News Service

MYSURU: With a country-wide lockdown in place till mid-April, gyms, hotels, parks, hangout spots, malls and other services have pulled their shutters down, forcing Mysureans to find new ways of entertaining themselves at home. Apart from spending quality time with their families and pets, people are also trying to take up hobbies or expand their skills. From yoga to working out to cooking, reading or art, people from different professions backgrounds are trying to make their days as productive as possible. For TV Nagaraj, founder of Cycling MySooru Training Academy, who trains children in mountain biking, the lockdown has meant time away from the great outdoors.

“I have been missing being out in nature, especially in the mornings. I normally cycle for one hour and dedicate two hours to other fitness activities every day. Now, to keep myself engaged, I’m taking on household activities and helping out my wife. To keep fit, I climb the stairs at home 25 times. My request to people is to stay indoors and keep themselves healthy.”

Dr Vasundhara Doraswamy, a danseuse and founding director of Vasundhara Performing Arts Centre, Mysuru, is used to a busy travel schedule. She conducts Bharatanatyam workshops across the world, and recently had to cancel 5 events in France this month. “Though it’s hard staying at home, I’m engaging myself in different activities. I’m practising yoga at home and spend time in cooking and studying various dance textbooks like Natyashastra, Sangita Ratnakara and Abhinaya Darpana,” she said.

For many, the lockdown period has become a time to work on fitness. Dr M Kishor, associate professor of Psychiatry, JSS Medical College and Hospital, who is also co-chairperson of the Indian Psychiatric Society Faculty Training Task Force, told TNSE, “I never dedicated any time for working out earlier, but now, I’m exercising at home, as recommended by my physiotherapist. I am also an avid reader and I’m unwinding by reading all the books I’ve collected over the years.”

Pooja Harsha, WAKO World Member of Women in Sports Committee, says she actually is enjoying some time to herself. “My busy schedule meant I never had the time to pay enough attention to myself and my family. I feel a sense of peace during this isolation period. I get to spend quality with my family and am dedicating time for cooking and training my daughter in kickboxing at home.”

