Coronavirus lockdown: Grocery kits distributed to railway personnel in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 400 railway sahayaks and porters were supplied grocery kits on Sunday at the Krantivira Sangolli Railway station by the Bengaluru Railway Division in association with Indian Railway Station Development Corporation.

Ashok Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, South Western Railway said the kits were distributed in batches in order to avoid crowding.

Precautions like social distancing and wearing of masks were followed during the distribution, said an official release.

Each Grocery kit includes 5-kg rice, 1 kg toor dal one packet each of chilli powder and turmeric, two bathing soaps, two washing soap a litre of oil, 5-kg atta, 1 kg sooji one packet of salt and 30 face masks

Officers and staff of the commercial department of Bengaluru Division have raised R.1,20,000/- and Irene Senior Citizens Retirement Home, an NGO in Kannamangala, Devanahalli has contributed Rs 38,000 for the grocery kits. Bharath Packaging Services have donated 20 grocery kits.

At Hubballi railway station, kits were distributed to licensed porters on Saturday.

