Life under lockdown: Demand for medical thrillers at all-time high

With remaining indoors in the wake of COVID- 19 lockdown, the demand for medical thriller films has gone up on OTT platforms and online streaming websites.

Published: 29th March 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

A family watches a pandemic-themed movie at their house in Mysuru | EXPRESS

By KARTHIKK K
Express News Service

MYSURU: If you are at home to protect yourself from coronavirus, then watch ‘Contagion’, if you haven’t yet gone into full-blown panic mode, then watch Malayalam movie ‘Virus’…,” these are some common posts that are doing the rounds across social media platforms over the past several days. In these pandemic times, from politicians to celebrities, from neighbours to relatives, all are pouring in suggestions to people to watch disease or pandemic-themed films.

With remaining indoors in the wake of COVID- 19 lockdown, the demand for medical thriller films has gone up on OTT platforms and online streaming websites. With theatres across the state shut and individuals socially distancing themselves, more people are wanting to gain knowledge on pandemic diseases. Such medical disaster and pandemic-themed movies including the Malayalam film ‘Virus’ and Hollywood movies including ‘Contagion’, ‘The Flu’, ‘Containment’ and ‘World war Z’ are on the top of the charts. Most people are watching these movies after being suggested by friends or seeing a post on social media. MP Pratap Simha tweeted, “Watch this movie (93 Days) n it vl help you to understand the seriousness of the situation arising from COVID-19.” (sic) 93 Days is a 2016 Nigerian drama thriller which tells the story of the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Nigeria and its successful containment by health workers from a Lagos hospital.

The MP’s advice came at a time when people turned blind eye to the government orders and ventured out defying Section 144. Kannada actress Meghana Gaonkar in her Facebook post, says, “Watched this film called ‘Contagion’. I cannot believe how a film was made based on the current global situation regarding #CoronaVirus way back in 2011 itself. Since we all are homebound anyways, do watch this film. Don’t miss it.” In Contagion, scientists race against time to decode a killer virus that is spreading across the world. At the same time, ordinary people struggle to survive in a society coming apart.

“It is no doubt that watching these riveting movies will keep one on the edge but in the meantime it makes us understand how cinema can sensitise about the safety and precautionary measures amidst the time of COVID- 19,” says Chandan, a film buff. However, a few point out that watching these films under these trying times would put some under stress or cause them anxiety. Veer Santhosh, a film buff, says, “I watched Contagion and it didn’t help in any way. In fact, it made us more anxious and depressed because of the eerie similarity to the current situation. I ended up calling my parents in Mysuru to check if they are doing okay. The only silver lining is it reinforced the idea of social distancing which is the need of the hour.”

