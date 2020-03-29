STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No one will go hungry, says Yediyurappa

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown up huge challenges for the government, unlike any other in the past.

Published: 29th March 2020 06:17 AM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

While the administration is working overtime to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, it is also grappling for solutions to many other issues like shortage of food items and migration of workers. The Opposition has claimed that people are starving because of lack of supplies since the lockdown, while pointing to other states where food is being made available to those in need. Reacting to this, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, "I challenge you, show me one incident of a person dying of hunger. Ours is a welfare state and a place of saints.

‘Anna Dasoha’ is in our blood. We are not only distributing free food through Indira Canteens in Bengaluru, but in many districts, we have made arrangements to distribute food to the poor and destitute. In addition, we are supplying food grains to BPL card-holders at their doorstep. Many voluntary organisations are also supplying food to the poor.’’

On people who venture out of their homes to buy essentials being punished by the police, the CM defended the latter saying, “Our policemen are working day and night continuously for days together. People should realise the situation.

When we have imposed curfew, why should they come out on the roads? If they want to buy groceries, they should do it when police relax the restrictions. Our police force is more civil and humane in handling the situation.’’ While there is concern that the lockdown may be extended beyond 21 days, the CM said, “God forbid, and we hope the situation will not reach that stage. However, we are ready to respond to any situation arising out of the COVID- 19 outbreak.’’

