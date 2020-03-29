Will increase number of Covid testing centres: BSY

By Express News Service

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s day starts around 5 am and ends at close to midnight, interspersed with meetings, phone calls, video-conferencing, monitoring programmes and more. The routine has become even more hectic after the coronavirus crisis hit the state. In an interview with The New Sunday Express, Yediyurappa explains to Bansy Kalappa how the state government is tackling the biothreat. Here are the excerpts.

The state has just seven testing centres. Many districts complain that there is insufficient testing...

We are making arrangements to increase the number of test centres and talks are on with private hospitals to meet the demand. The Centre is importing test kits and the state will get its share.

Opposition leader Siddararamaiah says there is no coordination between health and medical education departments because of differences between ministers...

Siddaramaiah’s claims are false. Not only ministers, even officials, health department staff and government and private doctors are working overtime to overcome the crisis. My request to opposition leaders is to cross-check facts before making allegations. Besides a task force of four ministers, I have directed all district ministers to stay in their areas.

How will you ensure enough ventilators and other medical equipment?

We have enough ventilators and private hospitals have come forward to help. Our goal is to treat patients at initial stages and discharge them. Only in extreme cases will we use ventilators.

Kunigal MLA Ranganath pointed out that elders who are vulnerable need to be segregated... As the elderly are at a higher risk, doctors will take a decision on the spot. Our aim is not just the elderly, but also others as we don’t want anyone to suffer.

How will you ensure that people suffering from COVID are not ostracised?

We have warned people, particularly landlords that they will be booked if they ostracise or evict doctors, health staff, nurses and others involved in tackling COVID.

The staff in your close circle are concerned that you mix freely with people... I abide by the social distancing mandate, but as the head of state government, I have to hold meetings. Sometimes I have to take risks. I pray to God to save us all.

CM CONVENES ALL-PARTY MEET ON COVID TODAY

Bengaluru: To take opposition Congress and the JDS leaders into confidence over measures taken to contain Coronavirus, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has convened an all-party meeting on Sunday. Yediyurappa said, “The meeting will discuss measures needed to be taken to contain COVID-19.” He asked all party leaders to give their suggestions. Earlier, Congress and JDS leaders had expressed displeasure over the government not taking them into confidence. On Friday, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and newly-appointed state Congress unit president DK Shivakumar had slammed the CM and urged him to call an all-party meeting.