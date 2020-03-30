STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After QR code hiccup, CM’s relief fund operational again

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa took to his Twitter handle on Sunday morning and shared a QR code payment mode for donations to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for COVID-19.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa took to his Twitter handle on Sunday morning and shared a QR code payment mode for donations to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID-19. However, the tweet disappeared within minutes creating a buzz on social media.

Many people who wanted to donate using the QR code  raised questions over whether the CM’s tweet was deleted due to faulty payment address, or to promote the Prime Minister’s call for donations to the PM Cares Fund.

“A few officials raised concerns over possible misuse of the QR code payment method. They feared that fraudsters could defraud people by sharing a similar message under the pretext of the CM Relief Fund, but with a different QR code , and then pocket the donations. Since security was a concern, we decided to withdraw the QR code . New details will be posted soon,” an official from the Chief Minister’s Office clarified to The New Indian Express.

By Sunday evening, the same Twitter handle shared new details of the relief fund. “Dear all, Kindly note the change in method for donating to the CM Relief Fund. The earlier format has been changed owing to technical reasons. All donations made till date have been duly received with gratitude. Thank you (sic)” tweeted the chief minister.

