STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

All hands on deck for COVID-19: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Takes up Siddaramaiah’s suggestion, announces insurance cover for cops, civic workers

Published: 30th March 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, health minister B Sriramulu, and other ministers and MLAs attend the all-party meeting on coronavirus at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, on Sunday

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, health minister B Sriramulu, and other ministers and MLAs attend the all-party meeting on coronavirus at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, on Sunday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Albeit two weeks late, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa called for an all-party meeting on Sunday to discuss measures taken so far, and seek suggestions on containing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, Ramesh Kumar, Eshwar Khandre, besides JDS leaders HD Kumaraswamy, HK Kumaraswamy, HD Revanna, Basavaraj Horatti and others took part in the meeting at Vidhana Soudha, wearing N95 masks and sitting two metres apart, to ensure social distancing.

From shortage of medical equipment, measures taken to procure more test kits, ensuring that farming activity doesn’t come to a halt, and protection for policemen, a no-holds-barred discussion went on for almost four hours as leaders raised one point after another. Yediyurappa, who listened patiently to complaints as well as suggestions, assured the opposition leaders that the government wanted to work unitedly.

Opposition leaders, too, pledged support to the government to the extent of raising no objections to diversion or cutting down of funds from any department or scheme, to intensify the fight against coronavirus.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that doctors and nurses are healthy. There are 6,020 panchayats in the state. I urge the government to appoint one health official for each of them. An agriculture department official too should be appointed in every panchayat to oversee farming, food production, processing, marketing, procurement and transportation process,” pointed out Siddaramaiah, who asked for ramping up of production of masks and handing over the responsibility to garment factories. He also pitched insurance for police and civic workers.

KPCC president-designate Shivakumar and HD Kumaraswamy pushed for assistance to farmers, including the supply of seeds and fertilisers.“All suggestions have been duly noted. We will arrange transport for Kannadigas stuck in other states if they wish to return to their native villages and towns. There will be no bar on agricultural activities, and we will ensure that farmers get seeds and fertilisers. We have taken precautions to maintain food supply. There is no shortage of medical supplies but if there is, we will procure more,” Yediyurappa said, responding to the suggestions.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar told the all-party meeting that on Saturday, the state had received 1,000 new test kits. “Each kit can test 100 samples and we are in a position to procure 5,000 more kits as per need,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yediyurappa covid 19 coronavirus Karnataka
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp