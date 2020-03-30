All hands on deck for COVID-19: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Albeit two weeks late, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa called for an all-party meeting on Sunday to discuss measures taken so far, and seek suggestions on containing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, Ramesh Kumar, Eshwar Khandre, besides JDS leaders HD Kumaraswamy, HK Kumaraswamy, HD Revanna, Basavaraj Horatti and others took part in the meeting at Vidhana Soudha, wearing N95 masks and sitting two metres apart, to ensure social distancing.

From shortage of medical equipment, measures taken to procure more test kits, ensuring that farming activity doesn’t come to a halt, and protection for policemen, a no-holds-barred discussion went on for almost four hours as leaders raised one point after another. Yediyurappa, who listened patiently to complaints as well as suggestions, assured the opposition leaders that the government wanted to work unitedly.

Opposition leaders, too, pledged support to the government to the extent of raising no objections to diversion or cutting down of funds from any department or scheme, to intensify the fight against coronavirus.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that doctors and nurses are healthy. There are 6,020 panchayats in the state. I urge the government to appoint one health official for each of them. An agriculture department official too should be appointed in every panchayat to oversee farming, food production, processing, marketing, procurement and transportation process,” pointed out Siddaramaiah, who asked for ramping up of production of masks and handing over the responsibility to garment factories. He also pitched insurance for police and civic workers.

KPCC president-designate Shivakumar and HD Kumaraswamy pushed for assistance to farmers, including the supply of seeds and fertilisers.“All suggestions have been duly noted. We will arrange transport for Kannadigas stuck in other states if they wish to return to their native villages and towns. There will be no bar on agricultural activities, and we will ensure that farmers get seeds and fertilisers. We have taken precautions to maintain food supply. There is no shortage of medical supplies but if there is, we will procure more,” Yediyurappa said, responding to the suggestions.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar told the all-party meeting that on Saturday, the state had received 1,000 new test kits. “Each kit can test 100 samples and we are in a position to procure 5,000 more kits as per need,” he said.