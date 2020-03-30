STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus does not spare the young either

As per official data, 19 people have tested positive between March 27 and March 29. Of them, 17 are aged below 60 and two are aged over 60.

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Going against popular belief that young adults are at lesser risk of contracting the Novel Coronavirus, eleven people aged below 40 years have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two days in Karnataka. On Sunday, two more people tested positive, taking the count to 83 in the state. They are a 35-year-old male (Patient 82) who had travelled to Dubai and arrived in Mangaluru on March 17, and a 29-year-old male (Patient 83) with a history of travel to Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Both are from Udupi and have been isolated at a designated hospital in that district.As per official data, 19 people have tested positive between March 27 and March 29. Of them, 17 are aged below 60 and two are aged over 60.

Experts say that vulnerability should not be confused with getting infected. “Vulnerability means the possibility of getting into a critical state — like being admitted in the ICU or even death. As for getting infected, anyone from a baby to an adult can get it. For instance, if 100 people test positive, 96 of them can be fine. The remaining are those aged 60-65 or more, who are likely to go into a critical stage. Seniority in age only means the criticality shoots up,” explained Dr Nagendra Swamy, Principal co-ordinator of the Federation of Healthcare Associations Karnataka (FHAK).

Senior citizens are more vulnerable as their immunity and lung capacity are lower. Other groups that are vulnerable include those with co-morbidities.“World over, children have not been affected as much by COVID-19. In Italy, the USA and Spain, the cases of death are more in the aged population. Vulnerability is not about whether someone can get infected or not. It is just like any other virus which can infect anyone,” Dr Swamy added.

VIRUS WATCH

The director of Health and Family Welfare Services has issued a circular that contacts of COVID-19 patients and those who have completed 14 d ays of quarantine can obtain a medical certificate from government, private, ayurveda, alopathic doctors to rejoin duty.

Home quarantine enforcement squads have quarantined 19 people in institutions based on complaints received from the public; till date, 120 have been shifted from home quarantine to institutional quarantine.
Chief Minister has appealed to doctors to give a missed call on 080-47192219 to volunteer for COVID-19 tele-medicine facility and to help the government.

