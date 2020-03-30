Deserted CIT campus in Tumakuru to become isolation centre for COVID-19 suspects

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: This engineering college has not only switched to virtual classes to

keep its over 1,500 students abreast with the syllabus but now has also offered its infrastructure to the government as a temporary isolation centre for COVID-19 suspects.

Channabasaveshwara Institute of Technology (CIT) spread across 60 acres with state of the art buildings has taken the decision in response to an appeal by the All India Technical Council for Technical Education (AITCE).

The chairman of AITCE Anil Sahasrabudhe had issued a circular in this regard and the CIT administration readily agreed for the cause as the nation was in a crisis.

The director of the CIT Dr. D S Suresh informed The New Indian Express that the managing trustee G S Basavaraju, a Lok Sabha member, has written a letter to the Karnataka government.



"The campus was wearing a deserted look as students had left and were engaged in online classes. So, we are just chipping in to help the government in these hard times," he remarked.

It may be recalled that former minister Sogadu Shivanna had already offered his lodge with 30 deluxe rooms to be converted as a quarantine centre.