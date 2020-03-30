STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Deserted CIT campus in Tumakuru to become isolation centre for COVID-19 suspects

"The campus was wearing a deserted look as students had left and were engaged in online classes. So, we are just chipping in to help the government in these hard times," said the CIT director

Published: 30th March 2020 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

The CIT campus at Gubbi

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: This engineering college has not only switched to virtual classes to
keep its over 1,500 students abreast with the syllabus but now has also offered its infrastructure to the government as a temporary isolation centre for COVID-19 suspects.

Channabasaveshwara Institute of Technology (CIT) spread across 60 acres with state of the art buildings has taken the decision in response to an appeal by the All India Technical Council for Technical Education (AITCE).

The chairman of AITCE Anil Sahasrabudhe had issued a circular in this regard and the CIT administration readily agreed for the cause as the nation was in a crisis.

The director of the CIT Dr. D S Suresh informed The New Indian Express that the managing trustee G S Basavaraju, a Lok Sabha member, has written a letter to the Karnataka government.

"The campus was wearing a deserted look as students had left and were engaged in online classes. So, we are just chipping in to help the government in these hard times," he remarked.

It may be recalled that former minister Sogadu Shivanna had already offered his lodge with 30 deluxe rooms to be converted as a quarantine centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Covid-19 Coronavirus CIT Tumakuru Karnataka Tumakuru
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp