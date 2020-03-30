STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Grocery kits given to 400 railway porters in Bengaluru

Ashok Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, South Western Railway, said the kits were distributed in batches in order to avoid crowding.

Published: 30th March 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Division distributing about 1000 food packets to daily wage labourers and ration kit to licensed porters at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station on Sunday. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 400 railway sahayaks and porters were supplied grocery kits on Sunday at Krantivira Sangolli Railway station, by the Bengaluru Railway Division in association with Indian Railway  Station Development Corporation.  

Ashok Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, South Western Railway, said the kits were distributed in batches in order to avoid crowding. At Hubballi railway station, kits were distributed to licensed porters on Saturday. Another release said that 2,000 food packets, readied by the Indian Railway Corporation Limited at its base kitchen at KSR station, were distributed by railway staff and Railway Protection Force personnel to those in need in and around the station.

TAGS
Bengaluru grocery kits railway porters coronavirus COVID 19 Krantivira Sangolli Railway station
