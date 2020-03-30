Grocery kits given to 400 railway porters in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 400 railway sahayaks and porters were supplied grocery kits on Sunday at Krantivira Sangolli Railway station, by the Bengaluru Railway Division in association with Indian Railway Station Development Corporation.

Ashok Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, South Western Railway, said the kits were distributed in batches in order to avoid crowding. At Hubballi railway station, kits were distributed to licensed porters on Saturday. Another release said that 2,000 food packets, readied by the Indian Railway Corporation Limited at its base kitchen at KSR station, were distributed by railway staff and Railway Protection Force personnel to those in need in and around the station.