Karnataka government keen in protecting the people: Health Minister Sreeramulu

By Express News Service

KOLAR: The State Government is taking all measures to control the spreading of Coronavirus and is giving treatment to positive patients in the state said Health Minister Sreeramulu on Sunday.

While addressing presspersons at Kolar, the minister said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is very keen in protecting the state and is conducting a series of meeting regularly and implementing several orders.

The Chief Minister also called an all-party meeting and collected joint views of the opposition leaders, Sreeramulu said.

"In some borders, people are stranded. After talking with the neighbouring state, we have decided that they will be sent to their natives. Accordingly, the people of Karnataka will also be brought to the state and will be sent to their native places here," he said, adding that there is no positive case of corona in Kolar District.

The government is ready to provide all the facilities to the district administration.

Replying to a question, Sreeramulu said there is no indifference between him and Medical Education Minister K.Sudhakar and that both are working together in the interest of people in the state.

Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama during the meeting gave details to the minister over the measures taken up in the district including setting up of border health check posts, setting up of wards in District SNR Hospital, R.L. Jalappa Hospital in Kolar and Shyam Hospital in Bangarpet.

The health commissioner who visited SNR isolated ward and lauded the work of the doctors and paramedical staffs, also appreciated Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama, Kolar Superintendent of Police Karthick Reddy, KGF Superintendent of Police Sujeetha Salman, District Health Officer Dr.Vijaya Kumar and Dr. Narayanaswamy for taking all preventive measures round the clock. District in-Charge Minister Nagesh, Kolar MP S. Muniswamy and others were present.