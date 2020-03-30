STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government keen in protecting the people: Health Minister Sreeramulu

The minister said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is very keen in protecting the state and is conducting a series of meeting regularly and implementing several orders.

Published: 30th March 2020 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Sreeramulu visits Kolar SNR Hospital on Sunday. Minister Nagesh, MP S. Muniswamy, DC Sathyabhama look on. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLAR: The State Government is taking all measures to control the spreading of Coronavirus and is giving treatment to positive patients in the state said Health Minister Sreeramulu on Sunday.

While addressing presspersons at Kolar, the minister said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is very keen in protecting the state and is conducting a series of meeting regularly and implementing several orders.

The Chief Minister also called an all-party meeting and collected joint views of the opposition leaders, Sreeramulu said.

"In some borders, people are stranded. After talking with the neighbouring state, we have decided that they will be sent to their natives. Accordingly, the people of Karnataka will also be brought to the state and will be sent to their native places here," he said, adding that there is no positive case of corona in Kolar District. 

The government is ready to provide all the facilities to the district administration.

Replying to a question, Sreeramulu said there is no indifference between him and Medical Education Minister K.Sudhakar and that both are working together in the interest of people in the state.

Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama during the meeting gave details to the minister over the measures taken up in the district including setting up of border health check posts, setting up of wards in District SNR Hospital, R.L. Jalappa Hospital in Kolar and Shyam Hospital in Bangarpet.

The health commissioner who visited SNR isolated ward and lauded the work of the doctors and paramedical staffs, also appreciated Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama, Kolar Superintendent of Police Karthick Reddy, KGF Superintendent of Police Sujeetha Salman, District Health Officer Dr.Vijaya Kumar and Dr. Narayanaswamy for taking all preventive measures round the clock. District in-Charge Minister Nagesh, Kolar MP S. Muniswamy and others were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Sreeramulu India Lockdown
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp