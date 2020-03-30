STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Migrants stuck near Bengaluru's Whitefield get help

Some money that was left with them and the basic necessities exhausted on Saturday. The all-male group was staying in huts that had no power supply.

Railway porters carry rations that were donated to them at the City Central Railway Station, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Railway porters carry rations that were donated to them at the City Central Railway Station, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo| EPS/shriram bn)

BENGALURU: It was just two months ago that 18 migrants from North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal and a remote village in Bihar moved to Devangothi area, around 35 km from Bengaluru, to carry out civil works for an LPG plant. While four of them got out of the city before the lockdown, the remaining were stuck inside four huts without work, ration or money. A few calls to the block development officer in their village, who contacted officers in Northern Railway Zone, helped them get ration from the staff of Bengaluru Railway Division on Saturday.

The labourers, who were paid Rs 400 per day, collected their money every Sunday and sent it to their families back home. Some money that was left with them and the basic necessities exhausted on Saturday. The all-male group was staying in huts that had no power supply.

Krishna Pada Mondal from Sukorakati Gram Panchayat in North 24 Parganas district said, “We had no money as we had sent it all on Sunday. Atta, potato and dal were nearly over. We called up the BDO in our village and now we have food, water and a good place to stay.”

Saikat Mondal (45) said, “We were working for a contractor for BPCL and they told us that no work for now. No one at our workplace offered to help us.”

Sanaullah Khan, Chief of Staff and Welfare Officer in the Personnel Department of Bengaluru Railway Division, handed over nearly Rs 6,000 from his pocket for immediate provisions for the labourers. “We made arrangements to shift them to a nearby government hostel.”

S. Asif Hafeez, Divisional Railway Manager (Personnel), Bengaluru Division, said, “The Senior Divisional Personnel Officer of Railways in New Delhi contacted me and we could arrange assistance immediately.”

From Mahadevapura to MP, labourers walk
Bengaluru: In a video shot on Saturday by Hemanth Kumar, founder of Migrant Construction Workers Association, Bengaluru, a group of 15 labourers are seen walking from Mahadevapura, Outer Ring Road. “We are walking to our hometown in Madhya Pradesh. We don’t have water and food here — we don’t even have money to buy water. We will take anywhere between 15 days to a month to reach.”

