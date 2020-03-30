Primary contacts of coronavirus positive cases to be quarantined in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From now on, primary contacts of high-risk COVID-19 positive patients will be mandatorily quarantined at centres set up in government hospitals, according to the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Low-risk patients will be quarantined at government-identified places like hotels, guesthouses and other institutions. All primary contacts who are high-risk patients, like those above 60 years of age or with comorbidities like diabetes, asthma and blood pressure, will be taken to government quarantine units. Both high-risk and low-risk patients should be quarantined for 14 days, the order said.

Fresh, stricter guidelines were passed as health officials were getting several complaints of many people breaking quarantine guidelines.

The selected hotels or guesthouses will have 50 beds each. A doctor, nurse and paramedical staff should be present at the centre and beds should be placed at 6 feet distance.

The department has also stated that primary contacts will be transported through an ambulance and that the ambulance taking these patients should be sanitised completely. All the doctors should send reports to health commissioner.