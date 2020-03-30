Students from Northeast denied entry into supermarket in Karnataka

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Two students from the northeast were denied entry inside a supermarket on Saturday. The students record ed the episode on their cellphone and posted it on Instagram, which has gone viral. Police lodged an FIR with Krishnaraja Police Station, and took the manager and staffers of the outlet into custody.

Yokai Johny Konyak and Ali Meren from Nagaland, who are studying in a college in Mysuru, went to a supermarket on JLB Road on Saturday. They stood in queue for about 25 minutes, but when their turn came, the staffers and security denied them entry, stating that they “were not Indians”.

Speaking to TNIE, Konyak said, “We were offended by the response of the staff, but did not argue with them. We instead showed our Aadhaar cards to prove that we were from northeast India and were college students, but still, they did not allow us inside. We left the place without purchasing groceries.”

Mysuru City Police Commissioner Dr Chandragupta said, “We urge people and shop owners to desist from such acts and behave responsibly.” An FIR has been booked against the staffers of the outlet -- Manjunath (32), Naveen (30), Avinash (26) and Revanna (30).