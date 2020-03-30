Three persons of family test positive for coronavirus in Karnataka's Hosapete

By Express News Service

BALLARI: Three persons of the family have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Hosapete, Karnataka on Monday.

Two other members of the family have also been kept under observation.

All the members including three whose reports have come positive are under treatment at district hospital in Ballari.

The infected family members have no foreign travel history but had visited Bengaluru last week to meet their relatives. After coming from Bengaluru three of the family members fell ill and they were admitted to District Hospital two days ago.

Their reports came positive on Monday.

Soon after the reports came, the police barricaded the entry and exit points of S R Nagar in Hosapete. Ballari DC S S Nakul said that Hosapete town will be locked and people will be allowed to buy essentials in their respective areas between 9 am and 10 am.

The administration also informed that efforts are on to check the primary and secondary contacts of three infected persons and the same has been conveyed to authorities in Bengaluru.

"We are trying to reach out to the people who came in contact with the patients in the last few days. We will also check the relatives' house in Bengaluru from where the patients have suspected to have got the virus," said an official.