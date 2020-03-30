STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veggie prices shoot up over lockdown chaos in Mysuru

Prices of vegetables in Mysuru and surrounding areas have shot up due to supply disruptions caused by shoddy implementation of lockdown measures.

People shop for groceries at a supermarket in Mysuru on Sunday | Udayshankar S

Curbs on vehicles – despite the government saying that agricultural services are essential, and therefore exempt from the lockdown – brought down the supply of vegetables and fruits in wholesale markets, causing prices to go up and burning a hole in people’s pockets. The situation has been complicated by shops hoarding supplies and artificially pushing up prices.

The price of onion, a staple in most Indian homes, has come down from its January peak of around Rs 100, but is still being sold at Rs 46-50 a kilo. The price is likely to increase in the coming days due to disruption in supply from Maharashtra and other states.

Shantappa, a shopkeeper, said that prices can be controlled if vehicles carrying vegetables and foodgrains are not stopped at district borders. He said the ban on vehicles carrying farm produce would adversely affect consumers over the next few days, as stocks get exhausted.

Tomatoes are being sold at Rs 22, drumsticks at Rs 60 while the price of carrot doubled to Rs 100 a kilo, as has that of cucumber, capsicum and beetroot. Vegetables such as cabbage, tomato, brinjal, chilli and radish, which were earlier sold for less than Rs 10 a kilo, are now suddenly expensive.

Consumers say that prices at government-run Hopcoms are highest, compared to other vendors. Hopcoms charges Rs 100 for carrot, Rs 46 for onion, Rs 60 for potato, Rs 15 for cabbage and Rs 80 for beans, which is about 30 per cent more than what other shops charge.

The HOPCOMS director was not available for comment, but supervisor Datta said the issue would be taken up with the managing director, and appealed to the public to demand bills, to prevent employees from overcharging.

