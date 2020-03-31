STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
80-yr-old dies after pvt hospital denies her admission

An elderly woman who developed breathlessness died in Mysuru on Sunday after she was denied treatment by private hospitals fearing that she may have contracted COVID-19.

Published: 31st March 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 09:15 AM

For representational purposes.

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: An elderly woman who developed breathlessness died in Mysuru on Sunday after she was denied treatment by private hospitals fearing that she may have contracted COVID-19. Vikas (name changed) an assistant professor alleged that two private hospitals refused to treat his 80-year-old grandmother who was a heart patient and also had asthma.

“On Saturday, she complained of illness so we took her to the nearest private nursing home but they refused to treat her. We then took her to another private hospital on Narayana Shastry Road. They too refused and also behaved rudely,” he said. He said that they called another private hospital to check if they would admit her, but officials they suggested they take her to Jayadeva Hospital on KRS road.

“By the time we took her there it was too late. She was declared dead at 4am on Sunday. We said she had no history of foreign travel. She was not in contact with other people, but hospitals still refused admission.” When contacted, the private hospital in Vidyaranyapuram said they had stopped all treatment and admission.

