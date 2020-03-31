STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Handling of 3 cities critical in virus fight

Officials to launch info drive in Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru

Published: 31st March 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

A deserted KR Circle in Mysuru on Monday, Day 5 of the country-wide lockdown I Udayshankar S

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: How the state manages the urban centres will be extremely critical in the war against COVID-19. And here is a look at how three of the largest urban centres in Southern Karnataka brace themselves for the biggest bio-battle ever. Their success will make a difference in the war against the virus.

Mysuru city, which is a three-hour drive from Bengaluru and with a population of under 20 lakh, Tumakuru, an hour’s drive away and with a population of about 5 lakh, and Shivamogga, about 7 hours drive from here and also with a population about 5 lakh, are the three urban centres. They have been picked up for the tough fight they are putting up against the coronavirus.

Urban Development Minister B A Basavraj who is the overall head of these three urban bodies monitors them through telephonic conversation, meetings and video conferencing and has insisted that standards are maintained. His secretary Anjum Pervez, the three city corporation  commissioners and the officialdom have one common enemy—lack of awareness in the masses.  They have launched a massive awareness drive to ensure the last resident is made aware.

Among the challenges they face is ensuring the city is sprayed with disinfectants. The next challenge is handling waste disposal – the homes of those who have returned from foreign countries are especially marked and the quarantine quarters is monitored for the used gloves, masks etc. This waste is picked up by trained and equipped pourakarmikas and disposed of scientifically.

Mysuru has 65 wards spread over three assembly segments and has been divided into nine zones. Three large and 25 small trucks spray eco-friendly disinfectants in the lanes and bylanes of the city. The homeless have been sheltered in two large halls and they are being fed through the Indira Canteen. The largest market has been shifted from the crowded confines to the larger Dasara  exhibition centre where social distancing can be maintained. They have roped in the NGOs in this massive effort and they help distribute food packets to the immigrant labourers. The rations are supplied to individual homes through corporation-controlled vehicles.

Shivamogga has 35 wards and is among the best managed; the CM hails from here.Tumakuru too has 35 wards. Among the relief measures, what is noteworthy is that good relief is provided to the beggars to ensure that they do not go from place to place.Pourakarmikas in all these places have been equipped with masks, gloves, hand sanitizers etc.Will these three centres serve as role models for the rest of the state?

