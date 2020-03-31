Hard days for all, harder for tipplers

Ramachandra V Gunari By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The near total lockdown appears to have taken toll on tipplers as the supply of alcohol has completely stopped. Seven alcoholics, including three in Dakshina Kannada, have committed suicide since Saturday.At least 15 alcoholics have reportedly died in three southern states in the last five days and experts attribute it to “withdrawal delirium state.”

Dr Harish Delantabettu of Indian Psychiatric Society told The New Indian Express that as withdrwal delirium state is a serious matter, the government has to take steps to check the suicidal tendency of alcohol addicts.

He said, “The abrupt stop in the supply of alcohol has pushed the addicts to take the extreme step of ending their lives. Thousands of people have dependency on alcohol the non-availability of which has pushed them to a ‘craving state’ that starts within 2-3 days.”

According to Dr Sandhya Kaveri, psychiatrist and social worker, the major symptoms exhibited by alcoholics are both physical and psychological. Anxiety, shaky hands, headache, sleeplessness and sweating are some of them. They may also experience hallucination, she said.

Are alcoholics vulnerable to COVID-19? Dr Delantabettu said, “most of them consume tobacco in various forms like jarda or cigarettes. Most of them cough and have respiratory problems. Considering this, alcoholics more vulnerable to COVID-19. The addicts should not become a prey to the coronavirus.”

Some addicts have reached the state of committing suicide out of depression within 2-3 days of non-availability of alcohol, he said.

The absence of liquor has made many rural people turn to hooch which is risky and its makers find an opportunity to make money now.

55-yr-old commits suicide under lockdown

Hassan: A 55-year-old man, Vishakantegowda (55), committed suicide by hanging himself in Manchenahalli, Channarayapatna taluk, late night on Sunday. The deceased took the extreme step after being inflicted by multiple diseases over the years. The deceased lives in Mumbai, but had come to his hometown for Ugadi, which is when the lockdown was imposed.