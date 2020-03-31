STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka COVID-19 tally inches towards 100-mark with seven new cases

The figure was 88 on Monday evening as per the health department bulletin but increased to 91 as of Monday night, with three cases reported from Hospete in Ballari.

A mother and her child cover their faces as they walk down a deserted street in Bengaluru on Friday | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With seven new cases reported on Tuesday afternoon, Karnataka's tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 98.

The figure was 88 on Monday evening as per the health department bulletin but increased to 91 as of Monday night, with three cases reported from Hospete in Ballari.

Here are the details of the new cases including the three from Monday night:

  • A 52 year-old-man from Hospete who did not have a travel history abroad but only to Bengaluru. His relatives, a 48-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman who travelled with him, also tested positive. They are isolated in a district hospital in Ballari with a detailed investigation underway on how they contracted the virus.
  • A 40-year-old man from Bengaluru and contact of an earlier patient who in turn was a contact of another patient -- a 51-year-old man from Bengaluru who went to London and returned on March 13.
  • A 19-year-old man from Bengaluru who had a travel history to New York and returned to India on March 22.
  • A 40-year-old woman from Gowribidanur Taluk, Chikkaballapur. The health department did not mention any travel or contact history for her in the release.
  • A 35-year-old man from Mysuru and contact of an earlier patient who tested positive without any contact or travel history. He works at a pharmaceutical company in Nanajangud.
  • A 41-year-old man who was also a contact of the same Mysuru man.
  • A 34-year-old man from Dakshina Kannada who had a travel history to Dubai and returned to India on March 18.
  • A 26-year-old man from Batkal, Uttara Kannada, who had a travel history to Dubai and returned to India on March 20.
