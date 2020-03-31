STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Son gets stuck in lockdown, daughter performs last rites of father in Karnataka's Hubballi

Due to the lockdown, Ashok's son who works as a daily wage labourer in Gadag, was not able to come to the funeral.

Published: 31st March 2020 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In a heartwrenching incident, the daughter of a deceased man in Karnataka's Hubballi performed his last rites as the son could not make it stuck in the lockdown.

Ashok Chauhan, 60, died on Sunday at KIMS hospital and his body was shifted to the graveyard in an ambulance. There were hardly 8-10 members at the cremation ground due to the nationwide lockdown in effect.

Due to the lockdown, Ashok's son who works as a daily wage labourer in Gadag, was not able to come to the funeral. As discussions took place as to who will light the funeral pyre, Ashok's daughter stepped up and performed the final rites.

Due to the lockdown, there was no priest to perform the rituals nor any garlands. Kamalabai, the wife of deceased Ashok, managed to pluck few flowers from a tree in the graveyard, and placed it on the mortal remains of her husband.

The deceased Ashok was working as a cook in a hotel in Keshwapur area. Recently while returning to his house after hotel hours, he fell on the road and he was shifted to KIMS hospital immediately. After two days he breathed his last. As they are residing in a rented house, the body was not taken to the house but directly shifted to the graveyard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashok Chauhan Daughter performs final rites
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
Gallery
Unsurprisingly, the Portuguese manager's dream XI is dominated by Chelsea stars including Frank Lampard and John Terry. The North Londoner's iconic goalkeeper Petr Cech was chosen over Real Madrid's Iker Casillas, and not a single player from his current
Jose Mourinho reveals all-time XI of players he managed. As Cristiano, Drogba find a place, Pogba misses out. Find out who else got dumped by the 'Special One'
Many consider ATP stars with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal as inspiration. Here are some motivational quotes by tennis stars about life and struggles that will help you fight through tough times.
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Motivational quotes by tennis stars that will help you through tough times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp