Son gets stuck in lockdown, daughter performs last rites of father in Karnataka's Hubballi

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In a heartwrenching incident, the daughter of a deceased man in Karnataka's Hubballi performed his last rites as the son could not make it stuck in the lockdown.

Ashok Chauhan, 60, died on Sunday at KIMS hospital and his body was shifted to the graveyard in an ambulance. There were hardly 8-10 members at the cremation ground due to the nationwide lockdown in effect.

Due to the lockdown, Ashok's son who works as a daily wage labourer in Gadag, was not able to come to the funeral. As discussions took place as to who will light the funeral pyre, Ashok's daughter stepped up and performed the final rites.

Due to the lockdown, there was no priest to perform the rituals nor any garlands. Kamalabai, the wife of deceased Ashok, managed to pluck few flowers from a tree in the graveyard, and placed it on the mortal remains of her husband.

The deceased Ashok was working as a cook in a hotel in Keshwapur area. Recently while returning to his house after hotel hours, he fell on the road and he was shifted to KIMS hospital immediately. After two days he breathed his last. As they are residing in a rented house, the body was not taken to the house but directly shifted to the graveyard.