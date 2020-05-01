67-year-old dies; Dakshina Kannada’s COVID toll hits 3

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 67-year-old woman (P-409) from Bantwal died from Covid-19 here on Thursday, taking Dakshina Kannada’s death toll to three. She was the neighbour of the first two patients - P-390 and P-492 - who died last week.

The deceased was suffering from cough, fever and breathlessness before being referred to Wenlock Hospital on April 18. Upon diagnosis, she was tested for Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and viral pneumonia. She also had a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and diabetes. On April 20, she tested positive for Covid-19. She breathed her last on Thursday at 5.40 pm.