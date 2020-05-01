STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India can snap up investors leaving China: BL Santhosh

Published: 01st May 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national organising secretary BL Santhosh

BJP national organising secretary BL Santhosh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP National General Secretary (Organization) BL Santhosh on Thursday said that China has lost its credibility and many big firms may move out of that country. India is being seen as a beacon of hope for potential investors, he said.

Addressing ‘Prajna Pravaha’, an organisation of netizens in Bengaluru via video conference from New Delhi, the senior BJP leader said, “We should not be surprised if multinational companies desert China and seek to invest in India. There is tremendous potential for Indian industries to thrive in the coming months”. The Indian government will take all measures to attract industries moving out of that country,  he said. 

The BJP leader said that steps taken by India in the fight against Covid-19 have been acknowledged and appreciated by the global community, and the lockdown and other measures helped contain the spread of the virus.

“It is sad that fatalities in India have crossed 1,000. However, it is to the credit of the government that fatalities are not as high as in Western countries, which are considered economically strong and medically advanced,” he said. During the 45-day lockdown, government measures have saved many lives and the next six months will be crucial for rebuilding livelihoods, he said.  

