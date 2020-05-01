Tumakuru sees 3 positive cases, 1 death in one week

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Three back-to-back positive cases, along with one death, in a span of just one week, has shaken Tumakuru, which registered its fifth positive case on Thursday. One of the primary contacts of the 73-year-old man who died on April 26 – his 65-year-old wife – has also tested positive, while the septuagenarian’s test report came positive three days following his death on April 29.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man from Surat in Gujarat also tested positive last week, and is in isolation at a designated hospital here. These three cases have contributed to around 146 people (primary contacts) going into isolation.