STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Covid hospitals find interesting ways to keep little ones engaged

While it is easier to keep adults at Covid hospitals in the state engaged, doctors find it challenging to keep children busy while they are being treated for the pandemic.

Published: 02nd May 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While it is easier to keep adults at Covid hospitals in the state engaged, doctors find it challenging to keep children busy while they are being treated for the pandemic. “Children sometimes are a handful, but then we have made sure that we provide them with all facilities — not just medical. To ensure that they don’t get bored, we have different activities planned for them,” informed Dr Jayanti CR, Director cum Dean of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru, under which is attached Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, where most of the Covid-positive children are admitted.

According to statistics available with the Karnataka Health Department, so far in Karnataka, among the children who tested positive, 12 are aged between five and 10 years, about 40 are between 10 and 20 years, while seven are below five years of age. “Engaging children who are in their teens poses a different kind of challenge with their temper tantrums.

Keeping the very young ones who get cranky soon, is also a challenge,” said a senior doctor. According to Victoria Hospital staff, the challenge is also to handle those children whose parents did not test positive, but they have. The hospital has identified a different block with special wards to admit children who need their parents to take care of them, in a situation where a child tests positive, but the parents are negative. In order to make their stay ‘entertaining’, a few hospitals are showing children inspiring positive animated movies, and providing them with colouring books and board games.

“If both (parents and children) are positive, then they are admitted along with the other patients in the relevant block. Kids are given board games to play, videos to watch, drawing and colouring books are provided, and nurses tell them stories,” said Dr Jayanti. According to a Group D worker at one of the Covid hospitals, children who are younger than five years are usually not toilet-trained, especially in rural areas.

“While many are asymptomatic, some of them do have diarrhoea or vomiting, so it’s double work for us when they dirty the toilets. But we take extra care and don’t mind cleaning the children’s wards a few more times,” said the worker on the condition of anonymity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp