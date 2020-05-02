STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt issues show-cause notice to IAS officer for tweet on 'Tablighi heroes'

Mohsin was placed under suspension last year for checking Prime Minister Modi’s chopper in Odisha during his rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Tablighi Jamaat

Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the conference in Delhi . (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has issued a show-cause notice to senior IAS officer and Secretary, Backward Classes Welfare Department, Mohammed Mohsin, to explain his tweet on April 27 stating, “More than 300 Tablighi Heroes are donating their plasma to serve the country in New Delhi only? What about? #Godi Media? They will not show the works of Humanity done by these Heroes.”

The Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) while issuing the show-cause notice to the IAS officer on April 30 “by order and in the name of the Governor of Karnataka” has stated that the “adverse coverage the tweet has got in the media has been taken note seriously by the Government given the serious nature of the COVID-19 issue and the sensitivities involved.”

The government has directed Mohsin to explain “in writing within five days” as to why this should not be constituted as a violation of Rule 7 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968 and why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him under the provisions of the All India  Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

“If you do not submit your explanation/reply on or before the time limit specified above, it will be presumed that you have no defence to offer and further action will be taken as per the All India Services (D&A) Rules,” the notice stated.

Mohsin was placed under suspension last year for checking Prime Minister Modi’s chopper in Odisha during his rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

