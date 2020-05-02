STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka sees 24 new cases on Friday, no positives from Bengaluru

Karnataka recorded one death and 24 Covid-19 positive cases on Friday, while Bengaluru did not see a single case.

People queue up at a ration shop while following social distancing, at Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru on Friday | PANDARINATH B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka recorded one death and 24 Covid-19 positive cases on Friday, while Bengaluru did not see a single case. A 69-year-old man, suffering from SARI, died in Davanagere. This is the first death from that city, which also reported six new positive cases. Mandya district reported eight new cases, while Davanagere, six.

Raibag in Belagavi district saw three cases, followed by two cases each in Kalaburagi and Dakshina Kannada, while Vijayapura, Chikkaballapur and Dharwad recorded one case each. The total now stands at 589. Meanwhile, 22 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 251, with Bengaluru seeing the highest number at 69. In Mandya, three members of a family, who travelled with the body of an auto driver from Mumbai, tested positive.

A 30-year-old woman from KR Pet, who came in contact with one of the family members too was positive. Four other cases are contacts of Patient 179 from Malavalli. In Davanagere, five of the six new positive cases, including a one-year-old child, are contacts of a 50-year-old woman with SARI. The sixth case is a 16-yearold woman, who is a contact of a 35-year-old woman with ILI. In Raibag, the three patients who tested positive are secondary contacts of Patient 301.

Meanwhile, a 69-year-old man from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada, who tested positive, is a contact of a 50-year-old woman with SARI, while the other is a 62-yearold man, who is a contact of Patient 536. In Kalaburagi, a 56-yearold man with SARI, and a 20-year-old woman tested positive. In Vijayapura, a 45-year-old man, who is a contact of Patient 221, and in Chikkaballapur, a 40-year-old woman who is a contact of Patient 250, also tested positive. In Hubballi, a 57-year-old man with ILI tested positive on Friday.

