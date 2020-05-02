STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Permit, health check must for those on the move

Govt issues guidelines for stranded migrants, students who wish to exit or enter Karnataka

Published: 02nd May 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Hundreds of migrant labourers from Bihar and West Bengal are stranded near Ullas Theatre, Yeshwanthpur, in Bengaluru. They claim they are not getting sufficient food and have to depend on NGOs and other charitable organisations | Pandarinath B

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Friday evening issued Standard Operating Protocol for movement of stranded citizens to and from the state. This comes one day after state-appointed nodal officers in charge of inflow of citizens of Karnataka and outflow of citizens of other states from Karnataka came out with operating protocols that allow online application requesting movement and mandatory health screening.

In line with MHA guidelines, the state will ensure coordination with other states to facilitate the movement of stranded migrants, tourists, students, pilgrims etc. Transportation mode that was limited to roadways via taxis and state buses has been extended to trains, with the Centre allowing special trains to move stranded citizens. Those wanting to leave Karnataka or return to the state may apply for permission online and submit it at https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in. Those wanting to leave the state can also submit their applications at BangaloreOne Centres, BBMP ward offices or at places designated by district deputy commissioners.

All applications will be given a unique ID number. Applications will be sorted statewise and nodal officers for each state will coordinate with the receiving state. Once the receiving state concurs, permission will be issued to the applicant to move. The list of persons travelling will be handed over to state bus corporations or railways. Those who receive permission to move will be screened by health authorities and those who clear screening will be allowed to travel. KSRTC, NEKRTC, NWKRTC will organise buses for specific locations in coordination with nodal officers of the receiving states.

Buses will be sanitised and social distancing maintained. Travellers have to pay for their transport. BBMP or district authorities in coordination with labour department will identify those persons wanting to avail train service after paying ticket fare fixed by the railway ministry. For those returning from other states, nodal officers will coordinate with DCs in Karnataka for transfer. Advance tickets will be issued to those taking trains.

FACILITIES
Each district will identify one exit point that will be different from the entry point. Check posts for screening will be set up at district entry points with facilities of water, food, temporary shelter, toilets etc.

CM appeals to labourers not to leave state 
On May Day, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa assured labourers of restarting economic activity, and appealed to them to not leave the state. Addressing the working class, the CM acknowledged that labourers were the worst hit during the lockdown. Assuring them that work will begin soon, he asked labourers to reconsider their decision to leave the districts they work in.

“The government has already held meetings with representatives of commerce and industries associations. It has appealed to employers to protect the interest of their workers and pay salaries,” he said. On Thursday, the state cabinet had decided to allow all industries and manufacturing units across Karnataka - except in red zones - to resume activities starting May 4. With the Union Home Ministry deciding to extend the nationwide lockdown by another two weeks, the states have been asked to formulate their own strategies to keep industries running in green zones. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp