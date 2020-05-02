Probe source of virus in Dakshina Kannada: KPCC

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: KPCC spokesperson PV Mohan on Friday demanded that the state government appoint a special investigating officer to track the source of coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada. “So far, three persons have lost their lives to coronavirus in the district. Shaktinagar and Boloor areas have been sealed down.

The positive cases reported after April 19 are linked to a private hospital at Padil... the cases originated from a woman’s family at Kasaba village in Bantwal taluk. The officials have stated that the deceased woman’s son who returned from Dubai might have carried the virus but have not confirmed the same... there is absolutely no follow-up,” he said in a press release. A KAS-level officer should be appointed to supervise Covid-19 cases at Wenlock Hospital, he added.