34 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka; total tally rises to 635

While the state health bulletin reported only 13 cases earlier in the day, 21 from Davangere came to light later in the evening and was confirmed by Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sunday was a shocker for the state with 34 coronavirus cases being reported. Twenty-one of them were from Davanagere alone.

This brings the total to 635 cases in the state.

The state also witnessed its 26th COVID-19 death at the Kalaburagi ESI Hospital. A 56-year-old man with complaints of fever and cough, who had been admitted since April 29, became restless and suffered a severe chest pain on Saturday.

Five cycles of CPR could not revive him, and he passed away around 9 pm. His chest X-ray showed bilateral patchy pneumonitis. 

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Six people, including a 13-year-old girl, tested positive from Kalaburagi. She and a 54-year-old man were both contacts of a former patient (P532).

A 41-year-0ld man, admitted with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) case, was tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. A 35-year-old woman and two men, aged 78 and 22, were admitted with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) symptoms and later confirmed as corona-positive.

Bengaluru’s hotspot, Padarayanapura, reported four cases.

The first area to be sealed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, it continues to throw up corona-positives.

All the new patients are contacts of patient no. 350, who in turn was a contact of those who returned from Delhi. 

Of the three cases reported from Bagalkot, two are from Mudhol. The two new patients, a 68-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, are contacts of patient no. 380.

The third case was that of a 23-year-old pregnant woman suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness and isolated at a hospital in Dharwad.

On Sunday, 22 people were discharged.

Of them, 11 are from Mysuru, four each from Bagalkote and Vijayapura, one each from Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Urban and Ballari.

The total number of discharged patients in the state is 293.

