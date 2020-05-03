STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CM connect: BSY talks to Naveen, writes to Uddhav

Takes up issues of migrants with Odisha CM, seeks release of water from Maha

Published: 03rd May 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

BSY, Yeddyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With migrant workers from different parts of the country heading to their native towns, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday assured his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik that the Karnataka government is taking all steps to take care of migrant workers from all states, including Odisha. During a video conference with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Naveen Patnaik, regarding the transportation of labourers from Odisha residing in Karnataka, Yediyurappa explained the measures taken by the state government. He said that all essential facilities were extended to the labourers during the lockdown, and that extra care was taken to ensure that they did not starve, a CMO official said.

Economic activities are beginning as per guidelines issued by the central government, and most of the workers would be re-employed, Yediyurappa said. Nodal officers have been appointed to oversee the transportation of labourers belonging to other states. They are coordinating with officers in Odisha, he noted. The details of the workers, their health screening and quarantine system and other matters were also discussed. Karnataka Chief Secretary TM Vijayabhaskar and the Odisha government chief secretary were also part of the meeting.

CM seeks water for dry districts

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday requested his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray to direct the authorities concerned to release 3 tmcft of water from Ujjani reservoir to the Bhima river, on humanitarian grounds.

“As you are aware, the North Karnataka districts of Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Kalaburgi, Yadagiri and Raichur are facing acute shortage of drinking water due to the onset of a severe summer from the early days of March itself. Even in the past, during such a situation, the government of Maharashtra was kind enough to release water to meet drinking water needs in the drought-affected areas of Karnataka,” the Chief Minister stated in a letter to Thackeray.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrant workers BS Yediyurappa Naveen Patnaik Uddhav Thackarey
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp