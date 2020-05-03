Five new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka; total tally rises to 606

By PTI

BENGALURU: Five new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 606, the Health department said on Sunday.

"Five new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon...Till date 606 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 25 deaths and 282 discharges," it said in a mid-day situation update.



Among the new cases, three are from Kalaburagi and two from Mudhol in Bagalakote district.

While four are contacts of patients already tested positive, one is with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

The five included a woman and a 13-year-old girl, the bulletin said.