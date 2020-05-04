STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
7 am to 7 pm is ‘new normal’ as COVID-19 lockdown curbs ease in Karnataka

With three of the 30 districts classified as red zones as per the Centre’s criteria, Karnataka is looking to reboot, restart and revive its economy. 

Published: 04th May 2020 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Men walk past an MRP liquor store where barricades have been set up to handle the crowd as they re-open from tomorrow. Photographed on Sunday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a near-complete lockdown for over a month, the state will take the first steps towards its new normal in a COVID-19-defined society starting Monday.

With the easing of the lockdown restrictions kicking in from Monday, regular activities will have to be scheduled between 7 am and 7 pm when shops (essential and non-essential goods including liquor), establishments, industries, construction activities, e-commerce activities will be allowed to function.

Only essential services will be allowed between 7 pm and 7 am. Wearing of masks and physical distancing will be mandatory in all public and workplaces. 

Movement of individuals for non-essential activities will be restricted between 7 pm and 7 am and all inter-district movement will require a pass issued by respective District Deputy Commissioners or Deputy Commissioners of police.

To smoothen inter-district travel, the State Government on Sunday issued orders deeming Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts as a ‘single unit’.

“These districts will be treated as a single unit for the purpose of movement during the daytime between 7 am and 7 pm to undertake permitted activities only, with the production of a letter from the company and ID card of the organisation,” said an order issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijaya Bhaskar.

Inter-district passes won’t be required to move across these five districts. But in the process, two red zone, two green zone and one orange zone districts have been clubbed together. 

With private companies including the IT sector opening offices for 33% staff, roadblocks and barricading, including on flyovers, set up by police will be eased.

Traffic regulations will be implemented with vehicle density on the roads expected to rise. Construction activities in red zone areas outside containment zones will restart with ‘on-site’ workers.

Industries and manufacturing units will operate with standard physical distancing and sanitisation protocols. 

Places of worship to remain closed

Places of worship will strictly remain closed and restrictions on social, political or religious gathering will continue.

While agricultural activity will restart in full swing, buses are allowed to ply only in 14 green zone districts of the state with 50% capacity.

The colour-coded classification of districts is dynamic and will change every week as per the Union Government’s decision.

Red Zones What’s allowed 

Urban areas:  

Movement of people for permitted activities;  Manufacturing of essential goods and supply chain, IT hardware, jute industry; Construction (with on-site workers); Standalone shops including liquor outlets; E-commerce for essential items

What’s out: Inside Containment zones

  • All activities prohibited except movement for essential goods and services, OPDs, Clinics.

  • Outside Containment zones.

  • Plying of cabs, autos, buses.

  • Barbershops, spas, salons.

Orange ZoneWhat’s allowed:

  • All activities allowed in Red zone.

  • Four-wheeler/Taxi (driver +2 passengers).

  • Inter-district movement of people: Two-wheeler (Rider plus pillion).

Green Zone 

  • All activities except.

  • those prohibited nationwide.

  • Buses with 50% capacity.

Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

