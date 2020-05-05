Liquor sales on a high, leave tender coconuts dry

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Liquor sales got a spirited response on Day 1 of stores reopening after over 40 days on Monday, but this has led to hiccups in tender coconut trade.“It’s a happy days for tipplers. But for us, sad days are back again,” say tender coconut sellers in the city.Several tender coconut sellers who made brisk business all these days complain that opening of liquor shops is affecting their business.

After the lockdown and closure of liquor shops, many tipplers had switched to drinking tender coconuts. But on Monday, vendors who came with loads of tender coconuts were disappointed as their regular customers did not turn up.“Many who could not find alcohol, came to us. Most of them were happy that finally they could invest in something that was healthy. But the scene is different today,” said Dheeraj, a tender coconut seller.

Kumar, another seller, said that on Saturday, the demand was high, but the stock was over. On Sunday, he managed to get double the stock from villages nearby for Rs 20 per coconut hoping that he could make brisk business. But now he is staring at losses.He added that on Saturday, he sold 180-200 coconuts for Rs 30 each and made a profit of Rs 2,500-3,000, excluding transport expenses. However, till 4 pm on Monday, only 40 people came and the business for the day was not even Rs 1,500.