STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Paradox... Karnataka’s death rate high, so is recovery

Karnataka is witnessing contradicting trends in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic: Its rate of recovery as well as the mortality rate are higher than the national figure.

Published: 05th May 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Visual of Mysore Road in Bengaluru amid COVID-19 Lockdown in Karnataka on Tuesday. (Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is witnessing contradicting trends in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic: Its rate of recovery, as well as the mortality rate, are higher than the national figure. Karnataka’s mortality rate among those tested positive for Covid-19 virus is 4.14 percent, which is higher than the national figure of 3.24 percent. The state is also doing worse than the other four southern states, and only slightly better than the 4.22 percent of Maharashtra, the state which tops in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country.

As on Monday, Karnataka reported 651 cases, with 27 deaths and 321 discharges. Tamil Nadu, which reported highest number of positive cases among southern states, has a mortality rate of 0.99 per cent, while it’s just 0.8 per cent in Kerala which has 500 Covid-19 positive cases. Andhra Pradesh with 2.18 per cent and Telangana with 2.68 per cent too are doing better than Karnataka.

“Late reporting is one of the major reasons for fatalities. In many cases, private hospitals referred patients to designated hospitals late. If they had done it early, we could have saved some of them,” said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, the state government’s spokesperson on Covid-19. Of the 302 active cases in the state, six patients are in Intensive Care Units (ICU) and remaining are in isolation at designated hospitals. To bring down fatalities, the state government has formed an expert committee of specialists to look into treatment of critical cases, especially in the ICU, said Suresh Kumar. 

Panel looking at mortality rate

Despite the higher mortality rate among southern states, Karnataka fares much better in rate of recovery — which stands at 49.30%. This is better than most other southern states except Kerala’s (80.2%) and all-India figure of 27.45%. Within Karnataka, Mysuru with 87.5% recovery performed better than all other districts.

Mysuru that had 88 positive cases has fought back well with 77 of them being discharged. Besides, the district has not reported any fatalities. Though the rate of infection in Mysuru was very high, the viral load among the infected seems to be less. However, Kalaburagi continues to be a cause of concern as the district reported 63 positive cases and six deaths. Bengaluru reported a high of 150 cases and also six deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Covid-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp