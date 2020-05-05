Paradox... Karnataka’s death rate high, so is recovery

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is witnessing contradicting trends in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic: Its rate of recovery, as well as the mortality rate, are higher than the national figure. Karnataka’s mortality rate among those tested positive for Covid-19 virus is 4.14 percent, which is higher than the national figure of 3.24 percent. The state is also doing worse than the other four southern states, and only slightly better than the 4.22 percent of Maharashtra, the state which tops in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country.

As on Monday, Karnataka reported 651 cases, with 27 deaths and 321 discharges. Tamil Nadu, which reported highest number of positive cases among southern states, has a mortality rate of 0.99 per cent, while it’s just 0.8 per cent in Kerala which has 500 Covid-19 positive cases. Andhra Pradesh with 2.18 per cent and Telangana with 2.68 per cent too are doing better than Karnataka.

“Late reporting is one of the major reasons for fatalities. In many cases, private hospitals referred patients to designated hospitals late. If they had done it early, we could have saved some of them,” said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, the state government’s spokesperson on Covid-19. Of the 302 active cases in the state, six patients are in Intensive Care Units (ICU) and remaining are in isolation at designated hospitals. To bring down fatalities, the state government has formed an expert committee of specialists to look into treatment of critical cases, especially in the ICU, said Suresh Kumar.

Panel looking at mortality rate



Despite the higher mortality rate among southern states, Karnataka fares much better in rate of recovery — which stands at 49.30%. This is better than most other southern states except Kerala’s (80.2%) and all-India figure of 27.45%. Within Karnataka, Mysuru with 87.5% recovery performed better than all other districts.

Mysuru that had 88 positive cases has fought back well with 77 of them being discharged. Besides, the district has not reported any fatalities. Though the rate of infection in Mysuru was very high, the viral load among the infected seems to be less. However, Kalaburagi continues to be a cause of concern as the district reported 63 positive cases and six deaths. Bengaluru reported a high of 150 cases and also six deaths.