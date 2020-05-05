SSLC Exams to be held in June tentatively, says Karnataka Minister

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education on Tuesday, said the department plans on holding the class 10 state board exam or the SSLC examination in the third or fourth week of June.

However, he said the final time table will be announced by him in 20 to 30 days' time.

Suresh Kumar was addressing a Facebook live session on Tuesday morning, right before a live session by the Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Kumar Pokhriyal, whose twitter-live session is scheduled at 12:30 PM.

Apart from iterating measures that the officials are asked to take to maintain a safe environment, he asked them to ensure sanitizers at the examination centre along with social distancing and urged examinees to wear their masks.

While at present Doordarshan's Chandana channel is telecasting Math and Science classes in Kannada for students to revise, by the first week of June, English classes will begin on May 9 from 9:30 AM the television channel, he added.

The decision to proceed with the exam, he pointed out, was inspired by the enthusiasm for it by the students themselves, some said they do not want to be called the 'corona-pass' batch.