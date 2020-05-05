STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Two killed in drunken brawl in Karnataka after liquor sales resume

A man in his mid-thirties was stabbed to death by his friend after an altercation between them at a party organised to celebrate the resumption of alcohol sale in Bengaluru.

Published: 05th May 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

An argument broke out between the two groups which progressed into a brawl.
By PTI

BENGALURU: Drunken brawl claimed two lives while a woman health worker and her husband were injured in an attack in separate incidents in Karnataka, where sale of liquor was allowed as part of easing COVID-19 lockdown curbs, police said on Tuesday In the first incident, a man in his mid-thirties was stabbed to death by his friend after an altercation between them at a party organised to celebrate the resumption of alcohol sale in Bengaluru on Monday.

The accused is absconding, they said.

Another murder was reported at Jeevan Bima Nagar here, where a youth was beaten to death by his friend in an inebriated state.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the both were having drinks at the accused's house, police said.

A search is on for the accused who is absconding, they said.

In the third incident, a woman health worker was attacked at Shidlaghatta in Chikkaballapura district.

Ravanamma had gone to a village in the district to carry out a COVID-19 related survey with her husband, where a resident attacked them, under the influence of alcohol, for visiting the hamlet.

The accused is said to have attacked the duo owing to personal enmity, a police officer told PTI.

Police are on the lookout for the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka liquor shops open Drunk brawl
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp