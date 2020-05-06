22 new cases, 12 in hotspot Davanagere

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: 22 fresh Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in the state on Tuesday with Davanagere topping the list with 12. The total tally is 673. The state recorded two more deaths – one each from Vijayapura and Davanagere — taking the count to 29. A 62-year-old female from Vijayapura with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Bronchial Asthma was admitted to hospital on May 3 for breathlessness. She tested positive and died due to a cardiac arrest. In Davanagere, a 50-year-old female with breathlessness and diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), who tested positive, died.

The patient was a secondary contact of Patient 556, who was a 69-year-old male with SARI. Davanagere reported 12 positive cases, where five are contacts of Patient 556 (including the death case), while seven are contacts of Patient 581 who is a contact of Patient 556. Bengaluru Urban recorded three cases, of whom is a 30-year-old female. The second is a 34-year-old male who is a contact of Patient 420. And the other patient is a 45-year-old male with Influenza-like Illness (ILI).

A BBMP official said, “One case (the 34-year-old male) was detected from Shivajinagar and so the apartment complex and so the roads have been sealed off, but not the ward.” In Bagalkot district, two cases have been reported —a 29-year-old male and a female, who are contacts of Patients 367 and 368. A 51-year-old male from Dakshina Kannada is a contact of Patient 536 and an 18-year-old from Bhatkal, has been diagnosed with ILI and tested positive.

In Haveri, a 40-yearold male and contact of Patient 639 tested positive and a 26-year-old male from Dharwad with a travel history to Mumbai is also positive. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with CREDAI officials and it has been decided to start in situ construction activities so that the migrant workers who are here get a job and feel safe. Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare, said they have taken all measures to screen the people coming from abroad on May 8.