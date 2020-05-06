Constable shoots himself dead at deputy commissioner's bungalow in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A police constable on security duty at the Deputy Commissioner's bungalow here committed suicide by shooting himself with his rifle in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased constable has been identified as Prakash Guravannavar (35). According to sources, Guravannavar was suffering from depression due to which he was undergoing medical treatment for the last few months. Subsequently his family members had taken away his smartphone and given him a simple cell phone recently.

Guravannavar is suspected to have kept the rifle upside down pointing at his lower jaw and fired, due to which the bullet passed through his head and hit the ceiling. He was killed on the spot.

The incident came to light in the morning after some vehicles arrived and Guravannavar did not open the gate. One of the domestic staff at the bungalow found him dead in a pool of blood in the security cabin and informed the Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanhalli.

City Police Commissioner Lokeshkumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Seema Latkar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mahanteshwar, ACP Narayan Barmani and other police officials rushed to the spot. Police are inquiring into the case.