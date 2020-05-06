STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID positive cop puts ‘green’ Chamarajanagar at risk

Deputy Commissioner MR Ravi said that the medical team has collected samples of all the 18 people and it will be repeated on the fifth and fourteenth day.

Published: 06th May 2020

By KSHIVAKUMAR
Express News Service

MYSURU: The  Chamrajanagar district that had no positive cases and was a green zone, is gripped with anxiety as a police constable from Bengaluru, who visited his in-law’s house at a village in Hanur taluk, has tested positive. A total of 18 people in the village have been placed under home quarantine. Among them are four children below 10 years of age, three senior citizens and a pregnant woman. The constable, his wife and child drove down from Bengaluru and entered Chamrajanagar district through the Sathegala checkpost to reach Belthur village around 11 am on Sunday.

By around 5.30 pm the same day, he got the information that his throat swab test had returned positive, and left the village for Bengaluru immediately. As the news spread, authorities rushed to the village and rounded up the in-law’s family and the neighbours, who had come to meet him. The constable (P650) had also gone to the neighbour’s house to see a baby and spent some time.

Deputy Commissioner MR Ravi said that the medical team has collected samples of all the 18 people and it will be repeated on the fifth and fourteenth day. He has alerted some policemen who interacted with the constable too. The worry is now whether these policemen have spread the virus to others, he added.

