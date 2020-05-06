STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka stops migrant labourers, assures them of jobs, wages

Suspends Seva Sindhu app, trains, as economic activity resumes; Ministers to convince migrants to stay

Published: 06th May 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers board a BMTC bus in Bengaluru on Tuesday | PANDARINATH B

By ANUSHA RAVI & PREEJA PRASAD
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the exodus of migrant labourers continued on Tuesday, threatening to upturn plans to kickstart the economy, the state government moved to apply the brakes on their movement. Besides halting trains carrying distressed migrants back to their homes in Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and other states, the government also suspended the Seva Sindhu app, in a bid to retain its workforce.

The app was launched just prior to Karnataka entering Lockdown 3.0. According to highly-placed sources, this was done to sustain the city’s economy. “We did what we thought is win-win for both the city’s economy and migrant workers,” a source said. On Tuesday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with Real Estate Developers’ Associations, construction firms and industrial sector representatives to address the concerns of possible labour shortage in the coming days.

At a time when the state is hoping to revive economic activities, the mass exodus of labourers has come as a cause of concern. Associations agreed to pay wages to workers for the entire period of lockdown, and ensure all essential facilities, including safety gear, at workplaces. The government will also appoint ministers to hold talks with migrants and convince them to stay back.

“The Covid-19 situation in Karnataka is better compared to other states. We have to begin manufacturing, industries, construction etc in all regions except Red Zones. We will take all measures to curb unnecessary travel of labourers, ensure employment and wages for all workers. Builders have also assured that all facilities, including lodging, food and wages will be given to them,” Yediyurappa said. He appealed to migrant workers not to pay heed to rumours or return to their villages and towns. “Labourers will continue to get work in the same places where they were working.

Instead of rushing back, they should resume work,” he added. Sources stated that the majority of stranded migrants are construction workers. As per state government data, around 5,000 workers registered through the Seva Sindhu portal, while 9,000 passengers have already been transported via special trains as of Tuesday. “The passengers who were sent on trains were not registered. Several left earlier too,” a senior officer working with the state Covid-19 team told TNIE.

Earlier, the city police had stated that the department is not carrying out the registration of migrant workers. “We are collecting their details for our own data purposes. It has nothing to do registration,” a senior police officer said. However, another senior official explained that the police are involved in the selection process, and the information was being collected to select and understand the urgency o f the cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrant labourers Karnataka
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp